Greenply Ind gains after Mirae Asset MF hikes stake

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund purchased 7,06,800 equity shares, or 0.576% stake, of Greenply Industries on 14 June 2021 through open market purchases.Following the transaction, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Greenply Industries to 5.45% from 4.874% held earlier.
Shares of Greenply Industries were up 1.02% at Rs 212.15 on BSE, snapping their four-day losing streak. The stock declined 5% in the past four sessions.
Greenply Industries enjoys leadership position in plywood around 26%of the organized plywood market in India. It has three manufacturing facilities for plywood spread across the country producing world class interior products for the domestic and global markets. On a consolidated basis, Greenply Industries' net profit stood at Rs 28.64 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 21.50 crore in Q4 FY20.
