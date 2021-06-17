Volumes soar at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 23.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 60.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38106 shares

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2021.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7807 shares. The stock gained 15.58% to Rs.446.85. Volumes stood at 14476 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd recorded volume of 4.96 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43816 shares. The stock gained 0.90% to Rs.94.90. Volumes stood at 52880 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 8587 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1038 shares. The stock rose 0.67% to Rs.2,803.55. Volumes stood at 788 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 43.83 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.96% to Rs.59.05. Volumes stood at 5.95 lakh shares in the last session.

