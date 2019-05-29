GRP standalone net profit declines 41.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.05% to Rs 91.87 crore

Net profit of GRP declined 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 551.02% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 356.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

