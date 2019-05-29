JUST IN
Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
GRP standalone net profit declines 41.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.05% to Rs 91.87 crore

Net profit of GRP declined 41.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 551.02% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 356.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.8774.66 23 356.96299.45 19 OPM %4.097.65 -7.006.36 - PBDT4.035.22 -23 21.2015.82 34 PBT0.751.88 -60 8.242.47 234 NP0.330.56 -41 6.380.98 551

