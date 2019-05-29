Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 202.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 60.34% to Rs 166.37 crore

Net profit of rose 202.71% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.34% to Rs 166.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.92% to Rs 65.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.63% to Rs 594.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 361.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

166.37103.76594.57361.1529.7613.2919.6113.0450.4413.41115.4544.9546.6610.77101.3135.0330.129.9565.7426.41

