Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 202.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 60.34% to Rs 166.37 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 202.71% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.34% to Rs 166.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.92% to Rs 65.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.63% to Rs 594.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 361.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales166.37103.76 60 594.57361.15 65 OPM %29.7613.29 -19.6113.04 - PBDT50.4413.41 276 115.4544.95 157 PBT46.6610.77 333 101.3135.03 189 NP30.129.95 203 65.7426.41 149

