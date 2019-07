After three successive months of above Rs 1 lakh crore plus collection, the revenue from the Goods & Services Tax (GST) eased just below Rs 1 lakh crore in June 2019.

According to Finance Ministry, the total gross GST collection in June was Rs 99939 crore, up 4.52% compared to same month last year

