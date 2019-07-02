Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows, New Works, Output And Employment Sees Softer Increase

India's manufacturing sector growth slowed in June reflecting softer increases in new works, output and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.1 in June from a 3-month high of 52.7 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Output growth slowed in June with softer rise in new works. New export orders weakened to the second-lowest over a year. Hiring staffs and purchase of raw materials increased in June. While, job creation slowed, input buying rose to the highest in four months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)