H.G. Infra Engineering receives LoA for Ganga Expressway road project

Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LoA) dated 06 June 2022 from Adani Road Transport for the execution of Civil & Associated works on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis for Development of an Access - Controlled Six lane (Expandable to Eight lane) Greenfield 'Ganga Expressway' [Group-II, from km 137+600 (Village: Nagla Barah, Distt. Budan) to kin: 289+300 (Village: Ubariya Khurd, Dist. Hardoi), Design Length = 151.700 Km] in the State of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP.
