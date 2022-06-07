Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for road project in Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to the Government of the co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Authority for the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Procurement of Phase 1: East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Ogle to Haags Bosch, Eccles)'.

The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is USD 106,383,954.52

The Construction period is 730 days from the Commencement date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)