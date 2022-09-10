H.G. Infra subsidiary receives completion certificate for project in Haryana

The EPC company on Friday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Ateli Narnaul Highway has received the completion certificate for a construction project in Haryana.

The scope of the project involved construction of proposed Namaul Bypass & Ateli Mandi to Namaul section of NH-11 from 43.445 km to 56.900 km as an economic corridor feeder route Pkg-II in the state of Haryana on hybrid annuity mode. The cost of the project was Rs 952.11 crore.

The completion certificate has been issued by the independent engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on 11 March 2022.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) relating to roads, bridges, flyovers, and infrastructure contract works and related activities.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.3% to Rs 109.45 crore on 17.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,105.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering were down 0.77% to settle at Rs 619.25 on Friday, 9 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)