Hatsun Agro Product opens its 3000th retail outlet in Khargar, Navi Mumbai

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has opened its 3000th HAP Daily retail Outlet in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, the State of Maharashtra.

At present, HAP Daily Outlets are offering Milk, Milk Products and Ice Creams at the convenience of the Customers.

Besides offering the entire range of Arun Ice creams, Hatsun Agro Product Limited plans to selectively retail other products such as Arokya Milk, Hatsun - Curd, Paneer, Milk Beverage, Yoghurt Shakes, Ghee, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder and Dairy Whitener in various markets in HAP Daily Outlets in the future.

Further, apart from direct sales to consumers, HAP Daily outlets will also supply its products to retail outlets within the vicinity thereby increasing ease of availability of its products and expanding the brand reach to the Consumers. The retail outlets offer tremendous growth opportunities for the franchisees.

