Hatsun Agro Product opens its 3000th retail outlet in Khargar, Navi Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hatsun Agro Product discuss capex projects
Hatsun Agro Product to receive subsidies from Govt. of Telengana
Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends one-time special dividend
Hatsun Agro climbs after decent Q1 numbers
Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends interim dividend on partly paid-up share
-
Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has opened its 3000th HAP Daily retail Outlet in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, the State of Maharashtra.
At present, HAP Daily Outlets are offering Milk, Milk Products and Ice Creams at the convenience of the Customers.
Besides offering the entire range of Arun Ice creams, Hatsun Agro Product Limited plans to selectively retail other products such as Arokya Milk, Hatsun - Curd, Paneer, Milk Beverage, Yoghurt Shakes, Ghee, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder and Dairy Whitener in various markets in HAP Daily Outlets in the future.
Further, apart from direct sales to consumers, HAP Daily outlets will also supply its products to retail outlets within the vicinity thereby increasing ease of availability of its products and expanding the brand reach to the Consumers. The retail outlets offer tremendous growth opportunities for the franchisees.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU