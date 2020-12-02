National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate

National Aluminium Company announced that the Ministry of Mines has assigned the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to Pradip Kumar Mishra, Director (Commercial) for a period of three months w.e.f. 01 December 2020 to 28 February 2021 or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Earlier, V. Balasubramanyam was entrusted with the additional charge of Director (Finance) from 10 January 2020 till his superannuation on 30 November 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)