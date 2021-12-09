HCL appoints Global Head of Sustainability

HCL Technologies (HCL) has named Santhosh Jayaram Global Head of Sustainability, reaffirming the organization's commitment to integrating sustainability as a key element of its business and growth.

Jayaram's appointment will help HCL refine and focus its existing agenda and strategy in the critical areas of Environmental, Social and Governance, and it will be instrumental in strengthening and scaling its current and future sustainability initiatives.

He will also facilitate the integration of sustainability into existing business practices and within HCL's stakeholder value creation.

In his new role, Jayaram will work closely with HCL's global leadership team in the Office of the CEO.

