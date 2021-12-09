TCS recognized as Leader in Mainframe Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Mainframe Services.

In an assessment of 14 mainframe services providers, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. The report cites TCS' vision of a balanced future of modern IT, with its investments in automation and optimization capabilities enabling integration of mainframes and modern platforms.

The report also recognizes TCS' homegrown intellectual property portfolio that accelerates application reverse engineering, assessments, modernization, and migration activities along the mainframe transformation value chain. Highlighted as a key strength is the company's investments in the TCS Enterprise Cloud platform that bolsters end-to-end mainframe service capabilities and offers flexibility to clients looking to leverage hybrid environments.

