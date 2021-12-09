TCS recognized as Leader in Mainframe Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as a Leader in ACES Mobility Automotive Engineering Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services
TCS recognized as a Leader in Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services
TCS to drive Japan-based Cainz Corporation's digital transformation
Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS for treasury operations
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Mainframe Services.
In an assessment of 14 mainframe services providers, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. The report cites TCS' vision of a balanced future of modern IT, with its investments in automation and optimization capabilities enabling integration of mainframes and modern platforms.
The report also recognizes TCS' homegrown intellectual property portfolio that accelerates application reverse engineering, assessments, modernization, and migration activities along the mainframe transformation value chain. Highlighted as a key strength is the company's investments in the TCS Enterprise Cloud platform that bolsters end-to-end mainframe service capabilities and offers flexibility to clients looking to leverage hybrid environments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU