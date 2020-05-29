HCL Tech, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare to be watched

HCL Technologies yesterday announced an expansion of the preferred services partnership signed in 2018 with Broadcom Inc., a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. HCL will broaden its professional services offerings to include Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services, which was part of Broadcom's enterprise security solutions.

Lupin's consolidated net profit rose 34.56% to Rs 389.63 crore on 3.42% rise in total income to Rs 4,138.42 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Cadila Healthcare informed that the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)'. The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from 2nd to 9th March, 2020. The audit had ended with nil observations.

Pidilite Industries said that the company has on 28th May 2020 completed the acquisition of 70% equity shares of Tenax India Stone Products.

Shares of Vodafone Idea will be in focus after media reports indicated that tech giant Google is now looking to enter India's telecom market with a 5% stake purchase in Vodafone Idea.

CEAT's consolidated net profit fell 19.25% to Rs 51.88 crore on 11.98% fall in total income to Rs 1,579.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

HeidelbergCement India's net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 66.29 crore on 5.06% fall in total income to Rs 526.79 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

