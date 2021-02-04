HCL Technologies forges global strategic alliance with Alteryx

HCL Technologies and Alteryx, Inc. announced a global strategic alliance to help companies across the globe succeed in their analytics automation and digital transformation priorities.

As part of this strategic engagement, HCL has also been named an Alteryx Elite Alliance Partner.

With HCL's broad expertise in transforming IT and lines-of-business, the alliance will also accelerate Alteryx usage in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to meet customers' hybrid cloud modernization needs and strengthen HCL's portfolio of data science and transformative analytics automation. In addition, HCL's rapidly growing digital and analytics services will accelerate the digital journey of knowledge workers in the Global 2000 with Alteryx's unique ease-of-use and unified analytics, data science and process automation capabilities.

HCL and Alteryx's collaboration on customer transformation priorities began in 2020 and the success of the relationship paved the way to forming an Elite-level strategic alliance, which includes joint go-tomarket (GTM) activities globally, a scaled competency on Alteryx within HCL and HCL's ability to act as a value-added reseller (VAR) of Alteryx solutions.

