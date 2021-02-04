HCL Technologies forges global strategic alliance with Alteryx

-
ALSO READ
CARE Ratings signs MoU with Tresata to launch predictive intelligence solutions
Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Lakeside Software to provide workplace analytics
Wipro announces collaboration with Cisco
Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Enate
Ramco Systems to implement ERP Software at DLF
-
HCL Technologies and Alteryx, Inc. announced a global strategic alliance to help companies across the globe succeed in their analytics automation and digital transformation priorities.
As part of this strategic engagement, HCL has also been named an Alteryx Elite Alliance Partner.
With HCL's broad expertise in transforming IT and lines-of-business, the alliance will also accelerate Alteryx usage in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to meet customers' hybrid cloud modernization needs and strengthen HCL's portfolio of data science and transformative analytics automation. In addition, HCL's rapidly growing digital and analytics services will accelerate the digital journey of knowledge workers in the Global 2000 with Alteryx's unique ease-of-use and unified analytics, data science and process automation capabilities.
HCL and Alteryx's collaboration on customer transformation priorities began in 2020 and the success of the relationship paved the way to forming an Elite-level strategic alliance, which includes joint go-tomarket (GTM) activities globally, a scaled competency on Alteryx within HCL and HCL's ability to act as a value-added reseller (VAR) of Alteryx solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU