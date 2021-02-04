Adani Ports update on tender offer for purchase of USD 500 mn 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that it has repurchased the 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022 aggregating USD 319,574,000 of the principal amount.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain outstanding upon cancellation of the Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer is USD 180,426,000.

Subject to market conditions and obtaining all relevant government and other approvals, the Company may choose to exercise its right to optionally redeem, on or about 04 March 2021.

