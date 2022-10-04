HDFC assigns Rs 9,145 crore loans to HDFC Bank

The largest mortgage lender in the country said loans assigned in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 9,145 crore, up 28.22% from Rs 7,132 crore in same period last year.

All the loans assigned during the quarter were to HDFC Bank, the corporation said in a disclosure.

HDFC further said loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 34,513 crore compared with Rs 27,199 crore in the previous year.

HDFC said its gross income from dividend stood at at Rs 1,360 crore in Q2FY23 (up 16.14% YoY) and the profit on sale of investments was nil for the quarter.

HDFC is a leading provider of housing finance in India. The housing finance major's net profit rose 22.27% to Rs 3,668.82 crore on 13.58% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 13,240.31 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The HDFC scrip rose 2.42% to trade at Rs 2338.20 on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

