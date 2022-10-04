DMart gains after standalone revenue climbs 36% YoY in Q2FY23

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) advanced 2.66% to Rs 4,543.25 after the company announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 September 2022 stood at 302.

DMart has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 10,384.66 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, up 35.75% from Rs 7,649.64 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The revenue is higher than Rs 5,218.15 crore reported in Q2 June 2020 and Rs 5,949.01 crore posted in Q2 June 2019.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 31 March 2022, the company had 284 operating stores with retail business area of 11.5 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 574.14% to Rs 642.93 crore on 93.67% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,038 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

