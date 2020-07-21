HDFC Life to consider terms for proposed private placement of NCDs aggreagating Rs 600 cr

On 23 July 2020

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced that the Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 23 July 2020, inter-alia, to transact the following business:

To approve the commercial terms of proposed issuance of up to 6,000 (Six Thousand) Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Subordinated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Fully Paid-up Debentures each having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.600 crore (hereinafter referred to as the Debentures) for cash, at par, in dematerialised form on private placement basis, and in terms of the IRDAI (Other Forms of Capital) Regulations, 2015.

