Majesco's US subsidiary to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $594 mn

Majesco's US subsidiary announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, L. P., a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, in a transaction valuing the company at $594 million. Following the closing of the transaction, Majesco will operate as a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, all Majesco shareholders of record will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Majesco common stock upon closing of the transaction.

The price represents a premium of approximately 74% over Majesco's average closing price during the 30-trading day period ended 17 July 2020.

The proposed merger is subject to the approval of Majesco shareholders and the approval of the shareholders of Majesco's parent company, Majesco. Majesco's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the merger and recommends that shareholders approve the merger and Majesco's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the divestment of Majesco and recommended to its shareholder to approve the transaction. Majesco will solicit written consents from its shareholders to approve the Merger Agreement and expects to distribute the written consents in August 2020.

Completion of the merger is not subject to a financing condition but is subject to the accuracy of the representations and warranties, performance of the covenants and other agreements included in the Merger Agreement and customary closing conditions for a transaction of this type, including regulatory approvals in the US and India. Assuming satisfaction of those conditions, the Company expects the merger to close on or before the end of 2020.

Upon completion of the transaction, Majesco expects to continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Adam Elster and the existing Majesco Leadership Team.

