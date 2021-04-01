Hero MotoCorp sells 5.76 lakh units in March 2021

Hero MotoCorp sold 576,957 units of motorcycles and scooters in March 2021, registering a growth of 72% over the corresponding month in the previous year.

The company had sold 334,647 units in March 2020.

Significantly, the Company registered its highest-ever sales in Global Business (GB) in a single month by clocking 32,617 units in the month of March, a growth of 82% over the corresponding month in 2020 when it had sold 17,962 units in its global markets.

In FY'21, the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic, restricting customer movement. Despite these challenges, Hero MotoCorp sold 57,91,539 units of two-wheelers in the fiscal year (April 2020-March 2021).

