Steel Authority of India records 4% growth in crude steel production in Q4

Sales jump 14% in Q4

Steel Authority of India has recorded its best ever quarterly performance in both production and sales during Q4 FY2021.

The company achieved crude steel production of 4.55 million tonnes in Q4 FY 2021 compared to 4.31 million tonnes in Q4 FY 2020, recording a growth of 6%. The company's crude steel production rose 4% compared to 4.37 million tonnes in Q3 FY 2021.

The company achieved sales of 4.27 million tonnes in Q4 FY 2021 compared to 3.74 million tonnes in Q4 FY 2020, recording a growth of 14%. The company's sales rose 3% compared to 4.15 million tonnes in Q3 FY 2021.

