Hexaware Technologies launches COCO - a unified teams bot built for Microsoft Teams

Hexaware Technologies announced the launch of COCO, the Unified Teams Bot built for Microsoft Teams, on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

With the unprecedented and extraordinary times in the backdrop, Hexaware is now more focused than ever on delivering touchless, immersive experiences, and automation-led cost savings for customers who have moved to remote working arrangements. Hexaware also recognizes the market need to build and foster cloud resilience to ensure preparedness and optimized responses in the event of recurring contingencies.

Hexaware, a Microsoft Gold Partner, delivers differentiated offerings across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem, and designs solutions and strategies that help boost teamwork, and improve employee productivity and enhance employee experience.

COCO, Hexaware's omnichannel chat bot, is a step in the direction of making work easier, safer and sustainable for customers as they gradually bring employees back to the workplace amidst and post the COVID-19 pandemic.

COCO seamlessly integrates with existing disparate backend IT systems and platforms like ERP, CRM, Service Desk or any other enterprise systems. Employees can use COCO, straight from their Microsoft Teams app on desktop or mobile devices, to access information and undertake transactions with key business functions through a unified, simple, and conversational interface. COCO is built on Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services including LUIS to enable intuitive conversations.

COCO is powered by a suite of functionalities that help organizations ensure seamless and safe return to the workplace amidst and post-COVID-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)