Manappuram Finance to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance looks at flat growth in first two-quarters this fiscal
Manappuram Finance announces cessation of director
Board of Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising through debt issuance
Manappuram Finance gains after Q4 PAT jumps 44% to 395 cr
Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
-
On private placement basisManappuram Finance approved issuance of Market Linked, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs 25 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 225 crore aggregating to Rs.250 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis to be listed on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU