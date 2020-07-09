Manappuram Finance to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

On private placement basis

Manappuram Finance approved issuance of Market Linked, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs 25 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 225 crore aggregating to Rs.250 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis to be listed on BSE.

