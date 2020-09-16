Hind Commerce standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Hind Commerce declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.960 0 OPM %-3.130 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.02 -50
