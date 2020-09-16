Shree Salasar Investments standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 OPM %18.7528.57 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
