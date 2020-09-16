Shree Salasar Investments standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.160.1418.7528.570.030.040.020.030.020.03

