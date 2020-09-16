JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Salasar Investments standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 OPM %18.7528.57 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU