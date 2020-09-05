Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 526.13 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 11.63% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 526.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 489.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.526.13489.4216.8220.6095.7590.2348.4846.9931.5235.67

