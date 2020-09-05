Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 526.13 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 11.63% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 526.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 489.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales526.13489.42 8 OPM %16.8220.60 -PBDT95.7590.23 6 PBT48.4846.99 3 NP31.5235.67 -12
