Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.02% to Rs 90.44 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.02% to Rs 90.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 220.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.44220.71 -59 OPM %0.820.01 -PBDT3.221.67 93 PBT2.741.33 106 NP1.13-1.12 LP
