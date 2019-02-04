Hindustan Copper intimates of ground breaking ceremony at Ghatsila unit

-
On 02 February 2019Hindustan Copper announced that on 02 February 2019, the ground breaking ceremony was held at Ghatsila Unit of the company for construction of concentrator plant at Rakha, initiating Chapri-Sidheswar mine, a new mine development and Rakha mine re-opening projects.
The company will implement total five mine expansion projects to increase the mine capacity from current 4 lakh tonne to 72 lakh tonne.
