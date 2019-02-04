JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Turnover in F&O segment declines

Indices register modest gains
Business Standard

Hindustan Copper intimates of ground breaking ceremony at Ghatsila unit

Capital Market 

On 02 February 2019

Hindustan Copper announced that on 02 February 2019, the ground breaking ceremony was held at Ghatsila Unit of the company for construction of concentrator plant at Rakha, initiating Chapri-Sidheswar mine, a new mine development and Rakha mine re-opening projects.

The company will implement total five mine expansion projects to increase the mine capacity from current 4 lakh tonne to 72 lakh tonne.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements