Hindustan Copper intimates of ground breaking ceremony at Ghatsila unit

Copper announced that on 02 February 2019, the ground breaking ceremony was held at of the company for construction of concentrator plant at Rakha, initiating Chapri-Sidheswar mine, a new mine development and Rakha mine re-opening projects.

The company will implement total five mine expansion projects to increase the mine capacity from current 4 lakh tonne to 72 lakh tonne.

