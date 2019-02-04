JUST IN
Bajaj Auto posts 15% growth in Jan sales volume

Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 407,150 units in January 2019 compared to 353,147 units in January 2018, recording a growth of 15%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 231,461 units and exports of 175,689 units in January 2019, higher by 14% and 16% respectively over January 2018.

Motorcycles sales registered growth of 21% at 350,460 units while commercial vehicle sales dropped 12% to 56,690 units in January 2019 compared to January 2018.

