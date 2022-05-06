Hindustan Foods jumps as board to mull stock split

Hindustan Foods spurted 6.44% to Rs 1899.60 after the company said its board will consider a stock split on Friday, 20 May 2022.

In the same meeting, the company's board will also consider audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Hindustan Foods is a contract manufacturing FMCG company. Its product range covers food & beverages, beauty & personal care, leather, sports footwear & accessories, home care, health & wellness and pest control.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 0.34% to Rs 11.84 crore on 36.04% rise in net sales to Rs 522.00 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

