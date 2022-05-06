Wipro, HFCL announce 5G product development partnership

Both the companies will collaborate on a portfolio of 5G products for the telecommunications sector, including 5G radio access network and 5G transport equipment.

Wipro and HFCL have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products that include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router.

The offering aims to empower enterprises to realize their 5G-enabled vision and increase the speed with which they can bring high-quality 5G solutions to market. Wipro will leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bangalore, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification.

HFCL is engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. HFCL's 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project).

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. Wipro has developed multiple cell site routers for CSPs globally, and is also active in the TIP community.

On Thursday, 5 May 2022, shares of Wipro rose 1.87% to Rs 501.05 and shares of HFCL rose 1.07% to Rs 66.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)