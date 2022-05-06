Wipro, HFCL announce 5G product development partnership

-
ALSO READ
LTI partners with IIT Madras
TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private MEC
Sterlite Tech gains on bagging Rs 170-cr deal from Power Grid Corp
Bharti Airtel acquires 25% stake in Lavelle Networks
L&T Technology Services to support Mavenir and NVIDIA for adoption of AI-on-5G
-
Both the companies will collaborate on a portfolio of 5G products for the telecommunications sector, including 5G radio access network and 5G transport equipment.Wipro and HFCL have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products that include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router.
The offering aims to empower enterprises to realize their 5G-enabled vision and increase the speed with which they can bring high-quality 5G solutions to market. Wipro will leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bangalore, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification.
HFCL is engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.
HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. HFCL's 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project).
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. Wipro has developed multiple cell site routers for CSPs globally, and is also active in the TIP community.
On Thursday, 5 May 2022, shares of Wipro rose 1.87% to Rs 501.05 and shares of HFCL rose 1.07% to Rs 66.35.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU