Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2022.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd tumbled 11.59% to Rs 42.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd crashed 6.93% to Rs 169.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 656.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd fell 6.06% to Rs 398.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92259 shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd plummeted 5.97% to Rs 59.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)