Honeywell Automation India wins bid for Bengaluru Safe City project

Honeywell Automation India has won the bid for the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund announced by the Government of India. The project valued at Rs 496.57 crore involves two years of capex and 5 years of OPEX period.
The Safe City project aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women in public places, to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence and/or harassment.
It, further, aims to prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women and girls in public places by providing safer urban infrastructure and efficient access to law enforcement agencies. The Empowered Committee under Nirbhaya fund approved Safe City projects in 8 selected cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow).
The project covers supply of more than 7,000 different types of cameras (Fixed, pan tilt & zoom, body worn, high resolution, etc.) at more than 3,000 locations across Bengaluru, along with implementation of Integrated Command and Control Center. The state-of-the-art Video Management, face recognition system, and analytics application software will be the one of major key deliverables for this project along with Dial 100 application, drones and existing Suraksha app upgrade.
