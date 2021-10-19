HCL Technologies partners with Innovaccer Inc.

To collaborate on driving digital transformation for healthcare and life sciences organizations

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Innovaccer Inc., a health cloud company, announced today a collaboration to help healthcare and life sciences organizations drive digital health transformation.

The partnership will help improve population health, value-based care, connected health, patient physician engagement and other industry imperatives by ingesting, aggregating, and normalizing healthcare data from disparate sources to improve data quality and health outcomes.

Innovaccer's rich set of capabilities, including scalable fast healthcare interoperability resource (FHIR) APIs and an optimized data lake, allow organizations to use data analytics, AI, and machine learning to generate actionable insights at the point of care. HCL uses its next-generation digital and data transformation capabilities to help healthcare enterprises unlock the full potential of siloed -- and often complex -- data using Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform and analytics-driven applications

