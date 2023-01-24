Hong Kong Market closed for the Lunar New Year holidays

Hong Kong share market closed on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, for the Lunar New Year holidays

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight on speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow - or even stop - interest rate hikes this spring.

Australia's &P/ASX200 index was up 33.13 points, or 0.44%, to 7,490.40.

Japan's 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 393.15 points, or 1.46%, to finish at 27,299.19, its highest close since 16 Dec. 2022.

Most of the regional markets including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

