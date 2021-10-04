Hong Kong Market falls on Evergrande concerns

Hong Kong stock market finished session lower on Monday, 04 October 2021, with selling sparked by concerns over China's financial system after the suspension of trading of troubled property conglomerate Evergrande Group.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.19%, or 539.27 points, to 24,036.37. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.35%, or 205.19 points, to 8,521.19.

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande was halted on Monday.

Hong Kong stock exchange had suspended trading of China's debt-laden Evergrande, sparking speculation about a possible asset divestment at the cash-strapped company. The action has come days after some bondholders said the property developed had missed the second payment of interest on bonds. Trading in the shares of Evergrande Property Services was also halted.

