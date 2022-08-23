Hong Kong Market falls on weak offshore cues, Fed rate hike woes

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 153.73 points, or 0.78%, to 19,503.25.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped by 46.44 points, or 0.69%, to 6,648.85.
Wall Street lost ground overnight set a negative tone, with investors concerned that this week's speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole will underscore the central bank's ongoing commitment to its aggressive monetary policy to tackle inflation.
Three cuts to key lending rates in China this year, including the latest this week, have failed to spark buying interest, as some money managers called for a strong dose of stimulus to recharge the economy hobbled by a housing market crisis.
Companies slated to report their earnings on Tuesday weakened, with Ping An Insurance dropping 1.3% to HK$42.95 and Henderson Land retreating 1.6% to HK$27.25. Meituan fell 1.4% to HK$168.70 while Geely Automobile sank 6.3% to HK$16.16.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU