China Market rises on Beijing easing measures

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.61%, or 19.72 points, to 3,277.79. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, grew by 0.92%, or 20.33 points, to 2,228.32. The blue-chip CSI300 index increased 0.73%, or 30.33 points, to 4,181.40.
The People's Bank of China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and pandemic woes.
The one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65% at the central bank's monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.3%. The one-year LPR was last reduced in January.
The five-year tenor, which was last lowered in May, influences the pricing of home mortgages. Most home mortgages are linked to the 5Y loan prime rate. So this rate cut is obviously to reduce the burden on borrowers.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened against the dollar on Monday after weaker mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8198 per dollar, 133 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8065, the softest since Sept. 28, 2020. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.8243, 73 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU