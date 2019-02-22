Hong Kong Market gains 1.1%

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed higher on Friday, 22 February 2019, as investors watched the development of Sino-U. S. trade talks after the and have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet towards ending a seven-month trade war. At closing bell, the rose 186.38 points or 0.65% to 28,816.30. The Enterprises Index added 121.31 points or 1.07% to 11,427.29. Turnover decreased to HK$109.1 billion from HK$115 billion on Thursday.

Investors continue to closely watch high-level talks between U. S. and Chinese trade negotiators in Washington, with little more than a week left before a U.

S.-imposed deadline for an agreement expires, triggering higher tariffs.

U. S. and Chinese negotiators have started to iron out specific details of a possible trade deal. The report said agreements in principle are being drawn up in six key areas: forced and cyber theft, intellectual-property rights, services, currency, agriculture and nontariff barriers to trade. Negotiators have continued talks in this week, following a round of discussions last week in earlier said that a March 1 deadline isn't a magical date, which investors took as a sign that tariffs on imports of Chinese goods may not automatically rise next month if progress continues toward a deal.

Blue chips were mostly firmer. (00005) edged down 0.8% to HK$64.4. HKEX (00388) added 1.1% to HK$266.8. (00700) edged up 0.2% to HK$344. Mobile (00941) put on 2.3% to HK$85. AIA (01299) gained 1% to HK$76.55.

(02018) soared 11.9% to HK$59.6 becoming the top blue-chip winner after the US sent a tweet saying that he "wants the US to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies", which analysts interpreted as softening his stance on (00151) bucked the uptrend, falling 1% to HK$6.63 and became the worst blue-chip loser.

5G-themed stocks continued to attract strong buying orders. (00553) surged 10.5% to HK$3.69. (00763) shot up 12.8% to HK$23.35. (02382) jumped 4.8% to HK$98.85. (00285) elevated 11% to HK$11.88.

