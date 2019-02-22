Australia Market recovers 0.44%

Headline indices of financial market were higher after recouping initial losses on Friday, 22 February 2019, on reports that U. S. and Chinese negotiators were beginning to outline a deal to end a long-running trade spat, with shares in financials leading rally. However, market gains capped on weakness in resources players after China's ban on coal imports from and raised broader concerns about relations between and Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 27.25 points, or 0.44%, at 6,166.50 points, while the broader All Ordinaries was up 27.28 points, or 0.44%, at 6,241.90.

U. S. and Chinese negotiators have started to iron out specific details of a possible trade deal. The report said agreements in principle are being drawn up in six key areas: forced and cyber theft, intellectual-property rights, services, currency, agriculture and nontariff barriers to trade. Negotiators have continued talks in this week, following a round of discussions last week in earlier said that a March 1 deadline isn't a magical date, which investors took as a sign that tariffs on imports of Chinese goods may not automatically rise next month if progress continues toward a deal.

Shares of financials performed strongly, with country's Big Four banks - Commonwealth Bank, and New Zealand Banking Group, Bank and - rose between 0.4% and 1%.

Shares of major miners were mostly higher. added 0.2% and rose almost 1%, while was down 0.3%.

Shares of resources fell after report that customs at banned imports of Australian coal and would cap overall coal imports from all sources. A Chinese said on Thursday that customs were inspecting and testing coal imports for safety and quality, and the move was completely normal. dropped as much as 5%, fell about 5%, and fell 8.9%. was down 4% as the stock trades ex-

Among individual stocks, jumped 12.5%, on following robust results on Thursday, which saw raise booking company rating and price target on the stock.

shares fell more than 7% after aged care provider's reported a more than 12% decline in first-half profit and said its will step down from his role in September.

Kogan.com shares lost almost 2% after The online retailer's reported a more than 8% fall in first-half profit despite higher revenues and also raised its interim

CURRENCY: dollar has recovered after falling against the U.

S. dollar following news about a ban on Australian coal by a major Chinese port. However, told there was no Chinese ban on Australian coal. The Aussie currency was quoted at $0.7099, up from $0.7090 on Thursday.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US closed down on Thursday, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U. S. and European economies which suggest further slowing in global growth. However, fears about a world-wide slowdown were somewhat tempered by reports that U. S. and Chinese negotiators were beginning to outline a deal to end a long-running trade spat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.81 points, or 0.4%, to 25,850.63 and the S&P 500 shed 9.82 points, or 0.4%, to 2,774.88, while the dropped 29.36 points, or 0.4%, to 7,459.71.

