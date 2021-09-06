Hong Kong Market surges 1%

Hong Kong stock market finished session at three -week high on Monday, 06 September 2021, as investors continued bargain buying after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reassured investors by pledging to support the nation's private businesses despite ongoing regulatory crackdowns and China's central bank and financial regulators vowed over the weekend to increase the high-level opening of the financial sector by optimising institutional arrangements and improving regulations.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.01%, or 261.64 points, to 26,163.63.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.85%, or 79.44 points, to 9,371.15.

shares of Tencent Holdings surged 3.5%, after reports that it planned to launch a WeChat personal cloud service.

