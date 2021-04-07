Hong Kong Stocks fall from a two-week high

Hong Kong stock market finished session lower after a three-day trading pause on Wednesday, 07 April 2021, as investors opted to secure profits after the benchmark index closed a two-week high last week.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.91%, or 263.94 points, to 28,674.80. The index jumped 2.1% last week to the highest level since March 19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.31%, or 146.83 points, to 11,070.58.

Hong Kong's market was shut for three trading days from Friday till Tuesday for Easter and Chinese tomb-sweeping day.

Shares of technology companies were lower amid softer corporate earnings outlook, with Tencent Holdings sliding 3.7% to HK$629.50. Alibaba Health fell 3.2% to HK$22.40. JD.com declined 3.5% to HK$324.40 after its subsidiary JD Digits withdrew its application for a stock on Shanghai's Star market.

