Malaysia Market extends losses

Bursa Malaysia stock market finished lower for second straight session on Tuesday, 06 April 2021, as profit taking continued on tracking mixed cues from regional peers, with market heavyweights led losses.
At closing bell, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell 5.33 points to 1,578.91 after moving between 1,575.18 and 1,589.06 throughout the trading session.
Market breadth was negative with losers beat gainers 650 versus 382, while 469 counters were unchanged, 630 untraded and nine others suspended.
Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went down 91.69 points to 6,939.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.81 of-a-point to 193.14 and the Financial Services Index dropped 59.87 points to 15,240.36.
Of the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare lost 3 sen each to RM8.31 and RM5.30 respectively, Public Bank reduced 2 sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals shed four sen to RM7.95 and Tenaga fell 4 sen to RM10.16.
Among the active counters, Berjaya Corp slipped 8% to RM0.405 and Dagang Nexchange lost 6.4% to RM.805 while TA Win added 3.5% to RM0.44.
Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.04 per cent to 3,208.60, Japan's Nikkei was 1.30 per cent lower at 29,696.63 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.20 per cent to 3,127.08 while Hong Kong trading was closed for Chinese tomb-sweeping day holiday.
