US Stocks end mixed on profit booking

The US stocks were slightly lower in choppy trade on Tuesday, 06 April 2021, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite Index, and S&P 500 all ended in the red terrain.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as investors opted to secure recent profits amidst some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength and ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 96.95 points or 0.29% to 33,430. The S&P 500 was down 3.97 points or 0.1% to 4,074. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 7.21 points or to 0.05% 13,698.

The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs Monday in the wake of a better-than-expected jobs report and record-high expansion in the services sector last month.

Most of sectoral indices closed mixed, with energy sector declined 0.26%, financials sector fell 0.1%, healthcare sector fell 0.36%, industrials sector fell 0.27%, and telecommunication sector fell 0.38%. Consumer discretionary sector and consumer staple sector both rose 0.33%.

Materials sector added 0.23%, real estate sector rose 0.18%, utilities added 0.53%, and technology sector added 0.07%.

Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose by 4.6% after it said it would begin sailing outside the United States from the Caribbean and Greek Isles in July.

Major currencies were stronger against the US dollar in US trade. The Euro rose from lows near $1.1795 to highs near $1.1875 and was near the highs at the US close. The Aussie dollar rose from lows near US76.05 cents to highs near US76.70 cents and was near the highs at the US close. And the Japanese yen rose from near 110.55 yen per US dollar to JPY109.70 and was near JPY109.75 at the US close.

