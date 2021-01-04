Hong Kong Stocks gain on first day of 2021

Hong Kong stock market advanced on the first day of 2021 trading, Monday, 04 January 2021, as a survey pointing to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy bolstered investor sentiments. However, market gains capped after China's firm opposition to the US government's move to politicise trade issues after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms that Washington says have military ties.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.89%, or 241.68 points, to 27,472.81. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell marginal 0.14%, or 15.41 points, to 10,722.99.
Activity in China's factory sector rose in December as the economy sustained its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, a business survey showed on Monday, even as higher costs slowed the pace of expansion. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which tracks sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 53.0 last month from a decade-high 54.9 in November. A number above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a reading below that signals a contraction.
The December reading marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion. A separate PMI by an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, declined to 51.9 from the previous months 52.1.
Shares of technology companies related to smartphone manufacturing surged. Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp climbed 6.2% to HK$35.25, while Sunny Optical Technology jumped 4.2% to HK$177.
Shares of China's phone carriers declined following a ban on US investors on owning or trading in blacklisted companies with ties to Chinese military. China Mobile declined 0.8% to HK$43.85 after. China Telecom dropped 2.8% to HK$2.09.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU