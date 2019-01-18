HUL, RIL will be watched after Q3 results

Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 1444 crore on 12.4% increase in net sales to Rs 9357 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22% to Rs 2046 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. Prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement, the company said.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said that that company has delivered another strong performance in the quarter, with double digit volume growth and improvement in margins. HUL's focus on strengthening the core and leading market development by tapping into emerging trends has been yielding results across categories. In the near term, demand is likely to be stable. The company will keep a close watch on the macro-economic environment and respond with agility. HUL remains focused on its strategic agenda of delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries' (RIL) net profit increased 8.82% to Rs 10251 crore on 56.69% increase in net sales to Rs 156397 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher price realizations and volumes for petrochemical and refining businesses along with continuing strong growth momentum in consumer businesses. Product prices for the refining and petrochemicals increased in line with 10.4% higher average Brent The higher volumes in petrochemical are on account of stabilization and ramp-up of new petrochemical facilities. and digital services business recorded an increase of 89% and 51% in revenue during the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, chairman and managing director, said in its new-age consumer businesses, RIL maintained robust growth momentum across and platforms and the share of consumer businesses is steadily increasing its contribution to the overall profitability of the company. In business, RIL's customer-centric offerings and strong are helping to digitalise at an unprecedented rate.

announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven branded from Inc. The acquisition also brings-in an in the US.

(Acrotech), a wholly-owned subsidiary of USA Inc., which in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, will be acquiring the portfolio on a debt free and cash free basis. This acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to commercialize innovative proprietary medications. The acquisition will help to enter the branded oncology market with a range of products which are well recognized by the oncology community. will also acquire a to continue commercializing these brands. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Sundram Fasteners said that its plant situated at SEZ Unit, Mahindra World City, (Unit III) has commenced commercial production with effect from 16 January 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

announced that its board approved issuing equity shares on preferential basis to against capital infusion of Rs 3076 crore. The board also approved raising of equity capital fund upto Rs 1000 crore through qualified institutions placement. Further, the board approved raising of Tier- II capital upto Rs 500 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Rallis India's net profit fell 44.83% to Rs 13.76 crore on 6.97% increase in net sales to Rs 417.35 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

