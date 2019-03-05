ICICI Bank Ltd soars 1%, up for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% gain in and a 11.58% gain in the Bank index.

Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10916.95. The Sensex is at 36213.3, up 0.41%. Ltd has dropped around 0.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27043.9, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 358.6, up 0.87% on the day. is up 21.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% gain in NIFTY and a 11.58% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 66.7 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)