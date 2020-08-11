ICICI Bank sets floor price for QIP at Rs 351.36 per share

The private lender on Monday (10 August) announced qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The bank has set floor price of QIP at Rs 351.36 per share. The bank's board will meet on 14 August to decide QIP issue price. The bank may offer a discount of upto 5% on the floor price.

ICICI Bank posted reported a 36.2% rise in net profit to Rs 2,599.15 crore on a 21.8% jump in total income to Rs 26,069.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 0.80% to Rs 366.50 on BSE. ICICI Bank is one of India's leading private banks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)