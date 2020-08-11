Volumes spurt at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 61016 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5638 shares

La Opala RG Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, NESCO Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 August 2020.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 61016 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5638 shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.771.90. Volumes stood at 3257 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 42154 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4555 shares. The stock increased 7.92% to Rs.207.90. Volumes stood at 8389 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 63899 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6962 shares. The stock rose 7.17% to Rs.269.85. Volumes stood at 13632 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 8903 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1398 shares. The stock gained 12.62% to Rs.1,944.25. Volumes stood at 2648 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd notched up volume of 32147 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5875 shares. The stock rose 14.48% to Rs.514.80. Volumes stood at 10669 shares in the last session.

